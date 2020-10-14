January 22, 1941 - October 3, 2020
Lake Mills, WI - Michael R. Cradler, 79, Lake Mills, died peacefully Saturday morning, October 3, 2020 at Brook Gardens Assisted Living Center.
He was born on January 22, 1941 in Milwaukee, the middle son of the late Ralph and Catherine Cradler.
He graduated from Bayview High School in January, 1959 as class salutatorian. After enlisting in the U.S. Air Force, Michael was assigned to an airbase in Suffolk England, where, at a dance, he met Ann E. Betterton. They married on August 10, 1963 and lived outside of Cambridge, England for a few years as he continued serving in the Air Force. After his enlistment was done in 1965, Michael and Ann moved to Milwaukee. They later settled in Lake Mills in 1974 to raise their family. Ann died on July 1st 2018.
After returning to Wisconsin, Michael worked for the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles as a driver license examiner, then transferred to the medical review unit, and later moved to a position regulating third party testing for commercial driver licenses. He retired in 1996 after 30 years of service.
He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ, and the Lake Mills American Legion Post #67.
He enjoyed traveling, bowling, softball, church league dart ball, and, of course, watching the Green Bay Packers. Above all things, Mike enjoyed the sons he raised and the life he shared with Ann. It would be hard to find a husband more devoted, a father more proud or a grandad more entertained. In his final months he found tremendous comfort in the stories of the achievements, and antics, of his grandkids and the continued happiness of his kids.
Survivors include his three sons, John (Nancy) of Fairfax, VA, Stephen (Paulette Pama) of Kona, HI, David (Becky) of Mt Horeb, WI; four grandchildren, Joe Cradler, Natalie Cradler, Elaine Cradler, Emerson Cradler; one brother, Fred (Sheila) Cradler of Green Bay; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by his younger brother, Mark Cradler.
Due to current pandemic, a private family burial will be held at Rock Lake Cemetery, with a Celebration of Michael's Life to be planned at a later date.
If desired, please direct memorials to either the American Legion Post 67 or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
