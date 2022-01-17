Herbert W. Schulze

Watertown, WI - Herbert William Schulze, 91, of Watertown, entered eternal life early Monday, January 10th, in the home of one of his children, with three generations of family at his side.
Herb was born on May 22, 1930, in Milwaukee, the son of German immigrants, Herman and Christina (Meyer) Schulze. He grew up in Milwaukee during the Great Depression, completing both high school and his apprenticeship as a carpenter there. He was a life-long member of the Milwaukee Union of Carpenters and Joiners and used his God-given talents throughout his life to help friends and family members build homes, furniture, and everything in between. Herb served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953, stationed in Bamberg, Germany. He was deeply proud of his German heritage and enjoyed many visits to Germany during his lifetime. Herb greatly enjoyed flying and all things about aviation. He restored and flew his own vintage airplanes, and regularly attended the EAA Airshow. Herb was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown and loved worshiping there. He remained active and independent, with a hearty to-do list that included many things besides rest.
Herbert is survived by his three children, Rosalind (Jeffrey) Mengelt of Sturgeon Bay, William (Carina) Schulze of Fernandina Beach, FL, Thomas (Stephanie) Schulze of Jefferson, and his former wife, Marilyn Schulze of Watertown. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Britani (Benjamin) Zambo, Brianna Schulze, William Schulze Jr. and James Schulze; three great grandchildren, Briella, Braelyn, and Blake Zambo; his brother, Gerhardt (Beverly) Schulze of Fish Creek; his sister, Betty (Duane) Beckwith of Brookfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, most notably Joe and Penny Heimsch of Watertown. Preceded in death by his sister-in-law Lois Schulze.
Visitation and funeral services will be held on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Visitation will begin at 12 noon, with a funeral service following at 1pm. To attend virtually, please visit the Claussen Funeral Home Facebook page at service time.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church, Lakeside Lutheran High School, or Wisconsin Aviation of Watertown (c/o The Herbert Schulze Flying Scholarship).