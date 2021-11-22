Paul E. Buchanan

Lake Mills, WI - Paul Edward Buchanan, 79, of Lake Mills, passed away November 19, 2021 at Angels of Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Paul was born April 14, 1942 to Frank and Esther Buchanan in Fort Atkinson, WI.
He married Carol Drews on June 24, 1961.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years; brother, Mike (Debbie) Buchanan; sister Gaile (Mike) Garrity and Harriet Raasch. Along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Lee Buchanan on August 23, 1987; his parents; his brothers Duane Buchanan, Eugene Buchanan; half-brother Carl Littz; half-sister MaryAnne Littz; brother-in-law Irv Raasch, and niece Kathy Preginger.
Paul was employed at Borg's; GM; and 22 years at Jones' Dairy Farm until his retirement in 1986.
His passion was body work and painting cars at Paul's Fix It Shop.
Paul and Carol enjoyed going RV'ing and spending time in their winter home in Homopassa, FL.
Paul enjoyed taking his 1951 Mercury to car shows, taking motorcycle trips and going to flea markets.
Per Paul's wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Special thanks to Angels of Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
Memorial can be made to Rainbow Hospice Care in Johnson Creek or to Angels of Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc.
"Those we love remain with us, for love itself lives on, And cherished memories never fade because a loved one's gone... Those we love can never be more than a thought apart, For as long as there is memory, they'll live on in the heart."