Debra A. (Gross) Pattengale-Trumpf

September 9, 1958 - January 4, 2021
Lake Mills, WI - Debra Ann Pattengale-Trumpf, 62, Lake Mills died on Monday, January 4, 2021 following a lingering illness.
She was born on September 9, 1958 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Jacob and Irene (Conley) Gross.
During her working years she had been employed by Hamlin, Inc., Standish/Planar, and had bartended locally at Moe's and J&J Mile-a-way.
She enjoyed being a Lake Mills resident for over 40 years, bonfires with friends, watching her sons play sports and spending time with her granddaughter and her furbabies.
Survivors include her two sons, Jason (Monica) Trumpf of Marshall, Ben Pattengale of Madison; one granddaughter, Alivia Trumpf; one brother, Michael Gross of Fort Atkinson; other relatives and friends.
Following her wishes, no formal services will be held.
If desired, memorials may be made to the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.