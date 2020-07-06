Mark R. Bentheimer, 55, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and friends.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1965, the son of the late Russell and Lorraine (Reinhardt) Bentheimer.
Mark was a graduate of the Watertown High School, class of 1983.
He attended UW-Madison and later graduated from Platteville University with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management.
Mark married Peggy Schelske on Aug. 19, 2000 at their home.
He was employed by Crystal Farms of Lake Mills and a member of the Lake Mills Methodist Church.
Mark was a member of the Lake Mills Fire Department for 21 years, serving as a Captain.
He enjoyed teaching CPR, and was an EMT with Maple Bluff, Town of Madison, Waterloo and Jefferson.
Marks greatest love was his family, enjoying boating and life on the lake.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy; children, Chad (Mandy) Behling of Nebane, North Carolina; Alicia (Chris) Tsikretsis of Spring Green; Christine (Nick Klein) Behling of Helenville; grandchildren, Mia Behling, Jordan, Alexis, James, Isabelle, Payton, Lucas, Abel, and Samuel Tsikretsis, Riley Emerson, Sophia Klein and soon Vidalia Klein; siblings, Pam (Tom) Lippert of Seattle, Washington, Pennie (Bill) Getman of Castorland, New York, Bonnie (Victor) Phelps of Norfolk, Virginia; brother-in-law, Thomas Lewis of Poynette; special nephew, Kirk Lewis, other nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sandy Lewis and sister, Mary Claire Bentheimer in infancy.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. in the Lake Mills Commons Park, with the Rev. Edwin Vargas officiating.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until the time of services at the Park.
Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
If desired memorials may be made to the family for future designation.
