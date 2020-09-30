Diane Fair

April 20, 1964 - September 18, 2020
Lake Mills, WI- Diane Christine Fair, 56, of Lake Mills, passed into eternal rest on Friday, September 18, 2020 surrounded by her beloved children and husband.
Diane was born on April 20, 1964 at Saint Margaret's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, the daughter of Jesse John and Concetta Lucy (Nasuti) Swiderski.
Diane was a 1982 graduate of Northeast High School in Oakland Park, Florida, where she was the Drum Majorette and was inducted into the National Honor Society.
Diane received a B.S Physics / Mathematics minor from University of Massachusetts -Dartmouth in 1987 where she was the President's list recipient. Diane received a teaching license in Mathematics and Physics for grades 6-12 in 1994 from the University of Wisconsin - Whitewater as a Dean's list recipient.
She received a Masters in Library and Information Science in 2005 from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee.
Over the years Diane was employed as a Librarian Assistant at the Fargo Public Library in Lake Mills and the Johnson Creek Library and as the Librarian at St. Joseph's Catholic School in Waterloo, WI. Most recently Diane was an Information Science Librarian at Waukesha County Technical College.
Diane married Drew C. Fair on May 17, 1990 at the Fargo Mansion Inn , Lake Mills.
She was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, an unbeatable scrabble player, a resolute Sudoku player, and a relentless Mahjong player, all of which she mastered to outplay her husband. Diane found great pleasure in walking the nearby neighborhoods of Lake Mills and the shoreline of Rock Lake and enjoyed witnessing the changing of the seasons.
Throughout her life Diane had enjoyed countless theater, Opera and Ballet productions in the metropolitan cities of Boston, Chicago, Milwaukee and Madison. The performances she enjoyed most of all however, were those given by the Lady-Cats Cross-Country and Basketball teams and the L-Cat football teams of which her daughter and son are/and were teammates on. She was a supporter of the Lake Mills Public Schools and was an avid fan of the L-Cats for over three decades and enjoyed watching them parade in front of her home every Homecoming and Town and Country Days.
Survivors include her husband of over 30 years, Drew and their children, Adam and Brooke of Lake Mills; brothers, Michael Swiderski of Taunton, MA, Steve (Natsumi) Swiderski of Covington, WA, Ed Swiderski of Lexington, NC and Rick Swiderski of Mansfield, MA; mother-in-law, Janet Szocik Fair of Holden, MA; brother-in-law, Scott Fair of Maui, HI; sister-in-laws, Wendi (Joel) Spakauskas of Holden, MA, Mandie (David) Harris of Worcester, MA, and Sindy Swiderski; nieces and nephews; Chris, Holly, Erik, Andrew and Kyle Swiderski, Christina Gauthier and Courtney Fair, Jack and Emily Spakauskas, Jeremy, Samuel and Ryan Harris.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jesse Swiderski and mother, Concetta Swiderski, and father-in-law, Albert "Skip" Fair.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills, WI.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 602 College Street, Lake Mills, WI.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or to the charity of one's choice.
The Fair family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Carbone Center, Meriter, Watertown and UW Hospitals and three Oaks Health for their support, care, and concern over the course of Diane's illness.
