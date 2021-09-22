September 7, 2021
Marcell, MN - On September 7, 2021, Dale Lings died suddenly of a heart attack at 74 years old at Bigfork Valley Hospital, MN. Dale and his wife of 50 years, Diane, were spending the summer at their cabin in Marcell, MN. Dale lived his life to the fullest. He and Diane loved traveling, fishing in his boat on the lake, and many projects at their cabin. They would spend the winter months at their home in Arizona, golfing almost daily with friends in the community of Sun City.
Dale graduated from Lake Mills High School and attended UW Madison. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Army. Dale was a self-taught musician. He played pedal steel guitar and sang with many bands including Whisky River.
Dale is survived by his wife Diane, son Jordan (Robyn), granddaughter Evelyn, sisters Patti Davis, Jill Scherr, and Jan Huang (Michael), sisters-in-law Carla Wheeler, Carol Skaar, Gale McKinney, numerous nieces and nephews, and their dog Jackie!
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Micki and was recently preceded in death by their cherished son, Fletcher Scott Lings.
Dale had an adventurous and indomitable spirit and packed a lot of living in every single day!
At Dale's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.