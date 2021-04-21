David E. Schulz
April 19, 1934 - April 4, 2021

Mount Pleasant, WI - David E. Schulz, 86, passed away at the Villa at Lincoln Park, on Friday, April 4, 2021. The celebration of his life will take place at the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, MAY 15th, with Rev. Karen Pahl and Rev. Kelly Nieman-Anderson officiating. Visitation will take place in the church on Saturday, MAY 15th from 12:00 O'clock Noon until the time of the service. Private burial will take place in the Rock Lake Cemetery, Lake Mills, WI. The family has suggested memorials, in lieu of flowers, be made to the Lutheran Church of the Resurrection.

