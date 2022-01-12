Elizabeth M. (Starr) "Betty" Smith

Johnson Creek, WI - Elizabeth "Betty" May (Starr) Smith, 89, Johnson Creek, passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at her home with her loving daughters Carol, Jane, and Ellen and granddaughters by her side.
She was born on May 25, 1932, the daughter of the late Armond and Sybella (Goetz) Starr.
She was an 8th grade graduate from St. Killians Catholic School and later graduated from Hartford High School, class of 1950.
Betty married John Smith on December 1, 1951. He passed away on May 5, 1997
Betty was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church (St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish) in Lake Mills.
In her working years, Betty had worked for Equity Livestock, Mastermold, and Hi-Life Rubber in Johnson Creek.
In earlier years she had been a 4-H craft leader, sold AVON, Tupperware, toys, and jewelry.
She loved Russell Stover candy, visiting family and friends, playing bingo, club 55, operating her apple orchard and traveling.
She baked wedding cakes for all of her kids and grandkids and rarely missed her grandkids sporting events.
Survivors include her children; Carol (Lewis) Eck, Jane (Dennis) Riedl, Ellen (John) Mitchell, Dale (Denise) Smith, Lynette Pauli, Gary Smith, Sheila (LeRoy) Scheel; 21 grandchildren; Kiley, Melanie, Sarah, and Jolene Eck, Elizabeth Barton, Tifanie Stark, Christopher and Joshua Jardine, Raychel Crawford, Cody, Kelly and Kyle Smith, Ashley Gottschalk, Kari and Janel Pauli, Laura Bohlman, Stephen and Shaun Scheel, Shane and Scott Haberman, Shannon Strehlow; great-grandchildren, Wilder Jardine, Adley and Zander Stark, Alec, Miles and Tristen Barton, Riley Smith, Chase, Anika and Colton Gottschalk, Blake, Aubrey and Brooklyn Bohlman, Ella Scheel, Nora and Claire Haberman, Savannah Radtke, Paxton, Moxon and Taylor Scheel, Alexa Strehlow; one sister, Jean Larson; two sister-in-laws Mary Jane Starr and Judy Smith; brother-in-law Jim Smith; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Jim Starr; three sons, John G. Smith, Michael Smith and Steven Smith; her grandson John Jacob Smith; and special friends, Mary Ann Mack and Betty Lowman.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12 noon at the St. Gabriel the Archangel Parish Church in Lake Mills. Masks required.
Friends may visit after 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 14, 2022 at the church until the time of services.