Nancy Susan (Jahn) Kapp

September 29, 1943 - April 18, 2021
Johnson Creek, WI - Nancy Susan Kapp, 77, Johnson Creek, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Jefferson Memory Care.
She was born on September 29, 1943 in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Richard and Olivia (Bryck) Jahn.
She was a graduate of the Brookfield Central High School, class of 1961.
Nancy married Charles Kapp on June 15, 1991 in Brookfield.
She had been employed as a beautician but her true love was being a professional mother to her two children.
Nancy had lots of friends and enjoyed rug hooking which one year had earned her a blue ribbon at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Survivors include her husband, Chuck of Johnson Creek; her son, Thomas (Theresa Lee) Pollich; her daughter, Susan Pollich of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren, Breeanna and Cole Pollich; four sisters, Patricia Starr, Olivia Schlumer, Barbara Jahn, Joanne Jahn; one sister-in-law, Chris Jahn; other relatives and many friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Richard Jahn.
A Celebration of Nancy's Life will begin at 1 p.m. at Marty's Pizza in Delafield on Saturday, May 8, 2021
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the family to distribute to the various rescue organizations that we have been associated with.
