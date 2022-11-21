Jefferson, WI - Beverly Anne Wilson, 69, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, WI.
Beverly was born on April 2, 1953 in Eagle River, WI to Roger and Mary Wilson. She was an elder member of the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians. Bev married Merlin Schaller on June 25, 1971. They had two children. She worked at MPI of Lake Mills and at Lake Mills Cleaners. Bev lived a life on her own terms. She loved music, especially CCR, word finds, the Milwaukee Brewers, spending time outside and being with family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Adam Schaller and Leslie (Adam) Johnson; grandchildren, Mika Kolodzne, Dylan Johnson; bonus daughter, Kelly Vance; sister, Joyce (Steve) Kutz; brother, Sonny Wilson; In-laws that remained family, Barb (John) Firkus, Fern (Dale) Dehnert, Kathy Newkirk, Ann (Chip) Wachal; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Joseph Wilson; sisters, Elizabeth Langner, Pauline Perkins, Bernice Adams, Ruth Wilson and Ginger Vizenor.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1:30pm at the Nitardy Funeral Home 1008 Madison Ave Fort Atkinson, WI 53538. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:30 until the time of the service. A celebration of Bev's life will follow at Fairview Inn in Jefferson, WI starting at 3:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Wilson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.