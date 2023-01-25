Bonnie Lee (Erdman) Roglitz

January 30, 1949 - January 15, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Bonnie Lee Roglitz, 73, of Lake Mills, WI, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Lake Mills, WI - Bonnie Lee Roglitz, 73, of Lake Mills, WI, died on Sunday, January 15, 2023.
Bonnie was born in Fort Atkinson, WI, on January 30, 1949, the daughter of the late Arthur Charles and Barbara Jean (Simdon) Erdman. She grew up on the Erdman family dairy farm, Erdmalane Farm, surrounded by the family farms of extended family. Her early life was filled with hard work and adventures on the farm including a cantankerous pony named Rusty, Sunday family car rides, and large family and church gatherings.
She attended the local one-room country schoolhouse, Sanborn Hill, through fourth grade and graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in 1967. She married Gordon Roglitz in 1969 and started a family soon after. She received her bachelor's degree, and later her master's, in education at UW-Whitewater. She began teaching elementary school in Jefferson in 1972 but spent the majority of her career at Prospect Elementary School in Lake Mills from 1980 until she retired in 2006.
Bonnie was active in 4-H through her childhood and crowned Dairy Princess her senior year in 1966. She enjoyed sharing her love of 4-H and the life skills she learned with her children and as a 4-H leader.
She was a long-time member of the Lake Mills United Methodist Church and served on several church committees and boards over the years. She also organized many of the church meals including the annual chili suppers and harvest dinners, funeral luncheons, and homeless meals.
Bonnie loved spending time with her family and friends, traveling, gardening, singing in the church choir and with her family, helping her daughters with the local non-profit they co-founded, Sunrise Reach, and spending quiet time at home reading. She never turned down an opportunity to help others. Her greatest joy was watching her grandchildren grow and flourish.
Bonnie is survived by her three children, Rachael (Curt) Roglitz-Davies, Melissa (Scott) Roglitz-Walker, and Patrick Roglitz, all of Lake Mills; five grandchildren, Sahara Walker, Raife Davies, Hunter Davies, Montana Walker, and Quinn Davies; two step-grandchildren, Curtis Davies and Conner Bradford; four siblings, Mary (Jim) Francis of IL, Richard (Fary) Erdman of MD, and Andrew (Linda) Erdman and Tim (Ellen) Erdman of WI; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband.
A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 (her birthday) at St. John's Community Church, N2560 County Rd J, Fort Atkinson. Friends may call to pay their respects from 4 p.m. until the time of the service.
Condolences and memorials may be sent to the Bonnie Roglitz Memorial Fund, 720 N Main St, Lake Mills, WI 53551.
