Charlotte (Makuch) Silvers

Lake Mills, WI - Charlotte C. Silvers, 73, Lake Mills, died peacefully on Monday, August 1, 2022 at her home.
She was born on April 28, 1949 in Wyandotte, MI, the daughter of the late Teddy and Helen (Pacos) Makuch.
Charlotte married Peter Silvers on November 6, 1976 at the St. Pauls Catholic Church in Madison.
She was a graduate of Mercy College in Detroit, Michigan.
She had been employed as a medical records administrator for the Jefferson County Human Services Department and the former Countryside home. Following retirement, the past 5 years she had worked at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
Charlotte was a member of the St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills and the American Health Information Association for 40 years.
She enjoyed travel, including a visit to Egypt with a Nile cruise and three trips to Korea, bird and butterfly walks, needlepoint, visiting Mississippian native American sites, such as Aztalan and Cahokia, and searching for as many effigy mounds as she could find.
Survivors include her husband, Peter; one son, Derek of CA; two brothers, Dan (Kathleen) Makuch of Warwick, NY, Joseph (Denise) Makuch of Ada, MI; other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Claussen Funeral Home.
Private family graveside services will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the Friends of Aztalan.