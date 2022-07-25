Christin Ann Rothbarth Jul 25, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save April 3, 1975 - July 19, 2022Fort Atkinson, WI - Christin Ann Rothbarth, 47, of Fort Atkinson, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Fort Atkinson Hospital.She was born on April 3, 1975, in Florida, the daughter of the late Everette "Rocky" and Joyce (Kent) Rothbarth.She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1994.Christin had been employed by Opportunities, Inc in Fort Atkinson.She enjoyed participating in Special Olympics.Survivors include her aunts and uncles, Cheryl Gard of Lake Mills, Steven (Sherry) Voight, Kathleen (Sherman) Lawson, Julie (Todd) Ripp; cousins, other relatives and friends.Also preceded by her step-mother, Christine Voight Rothbarth.Memorial Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at the Washington Cemetery in the town of Portland.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Christin Rothbarth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now City of Lake Mills considers ordinance to legalize ATV, UTV usage on city roads Lake Mills committee won’t reschedule fireworks display after shortened July 4 show, but received credit for unused fireworks Lake Mills city manager candidates all have top-level experience, three have Wisconsin ties Lake Mills bringing consultant to help decide future of emergency medical services Fishing class fun Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin