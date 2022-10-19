May 24, 1938 - October 13, 2022
Mc Gregor, IA - Connie Mary Corlett, 84, of McGregor, IA, passed from her earthly life on October 13, 2022.
Connie was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on May 24, 1938, to parents Adolph and Veronica (Steiner) Kozelka. Her mother Veronica passed away shortly after her birth. Adolph then married Florence (Ellis) Kozelka and Florence lovingly raised Connie as her own daughter. Connie and her parents soon welcomed another daughter and sister, Nancy. Connie graduated from Prairie du Chien High School in 1955. She married John Corlett Jr., on April 13, 1960. To Connie and John's union were born 5 children- John, Jolene, Jeffrey, Judy, and Jennifer; and 5 grandchildren.
All who knew Connie, knew she would do anything for anyone at any time, while rarely (if ever) thinking of herself. She raised her children ensuring all "riches" in life, health and happiness. From the first day as a mother, her children became her top priority in life, and they never felt lacking for anything, most especially of her love and support.
Connie loved playing games. Perhaps, more so, it was who she played those games with. She enjoyed gathering around the table with family and friends. It was the love of others that led her to her love of games. Connie was widely known for her storytelling, especially by her grandchildren who longed for her "Teeny & Tiny" tales. She spun many of her stories while she was also spinning yarns and threads. Her favorite hobbies were crocheting, knitting, sewing, and word puzzles, spending hours doing so. Connie's impressive seamstress skills were widely known. Many people in the area can say they were touched at some point in their life by her services- handmade wedding and prom dresses, hemmed and patched pants, quilts and afghans, but perhaps, especially young girls who's Barbie dolls were dressed in Connie's custom made-to-order clothes.
Connie was a very hard worker for her entire life and had a career as a bookkeeper for several businesses including McGregor Hardware and Agri Industries. She also worked as a seamstress and office manager for many years at River Junction Trade Company. Connie was active in the community as a founding member of the McGregor Achievement Club, and member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles-Prairie du Chien Auxiliary 1502.
Ultimately, to know Connie was to know her sincere happiness for the wellbeing of others. She brought joy to this world and all she met by her love for others and caring personality. She would clearly glow when hearing news of others' successes and achievements in life, whether family, friends, or those she barely knew. Connie was always full of fun and laughter and all who knew her can recall her delightful laugh and a face that radiated joy on behalf of others.
Connie is survived by her children, John A. (Cindy Mason) Corlett of Granby, CO, and granddaughter Megan; Jolene (Randy) Lucas of Lake Mills, WI, grandchildren, Hannah and Dylan; Jennifer (Jennifer Weltzin) Corlett of Hayward, WI; grandson, David Corlett, and step-granddaughter, Kirie Friedrichs. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy (Burt) Gregorson, nephew, Jim Gregorson and niece, Kim Gregorson-Kushman. Connie was preceded in death by her father, Adolph, mothers, Veronica (Steiner) and Florence (Ellis) Kozelka, her husband, John Corlett Jr., children, Jeff and Judy Corlett, and granddaughter Molly Corlett.
The family would like to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to Bluff Haven Assisted Living staff and residents, and to Crossing Rivers Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Visitation and funeral services will be held at Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home in McGregor, IA, on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 with visitation at 10:00AM and services immediately following at 11:00 AM. A reception will be held after at 12:00 (noon) at the McGregor Community Center, formerly United Methodist Church, of which Connie was a member.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Connie's name to the following groups: Molly's Miracles Foundation - https://mollysmiracles.org/mollys-miracles-foundation; McGregor Achievement Club PO Box 423, McGregor, Iowa, 52157 or Cancer Research Institute - https://www.cancerresearch.org/