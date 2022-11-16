Cottonwood, AZ - Conrad Ralph Engsberg passed from this world after 94 years, at home in Cottonwood AZ on Thursday morning, October 20, 2022.
He was born on February 24, 1928, in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, to Ralph William Engsberg and Malinda Schallert Engsberg. After he graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1946, he enlisted in the army and served in Korea during the occupation following World War 2. In 1948 Conrad entered the University of Wisconsin where he met his future wife, Joan Mary Kaye of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1953 and the two were married on Nov. 28th of that year.
He was employed by General Telephone and Electronics after graduation. He was a career employee with GTE/Verizon before retiring in 1984.
Affable, curious, and resourceful, he was always up for an adventure and there were few projects beyond his abilities. He loved to travel, fish, play golf, hike and collect gemstones.
He was a loving husband, father and friend, and is sorely missed. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joan Engsberg, his daughter Julie Engsberg of Sedona, Arizona, his son Eric (& Nancy) Engsberg of Columbus, Georgia, and his sister, Mae Bryant of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, as well as 3 grandchildren, Curtis Engsberg of Atlanta Georgia, Alisa Engsberg of Baltimore Maryland and Caroline Wiseman of Villa Hills, Kentucky, and 9 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister, Mary Engsberg, and his nephew, Roger Bryant.