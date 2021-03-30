Thomas J. Durkin, 67, Lake Mills, died December 13, 2020, at home. Formerly of Westwood, Massachusetts. Born Nov. 24, 1954 to Thomas and Hannah Durkin. He is survived by his long-time partner Virginia M. Beatty.
