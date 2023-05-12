Dennis M. "Dino" Bratz
February 11, 1958 - March 9, 2023

STOUGHTON, WI - Dennis M. "Dino" Bratz, age 65, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, after a hopeful and exhaustive battle with esophageal cancer. He was born on Feb. 11, 1958, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Herman Bratz and Helen (Oviatt) Bratz.

