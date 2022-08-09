Donald A. "Don" Pruefer

September 27, 1938 - July 30, 2022 West Bend, WI - Mr. Don Pruefer, of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington and Campbellsport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Froedert Hospital in West Bend. He was 83 years old.
Don was born in Watertown, WI, on September 27, 1938, son of Alvin Pruefer and Betty Jane (Foster) Pruefer. He grew up in London, Lake Mills and Jefferson, and graduated from Jefferson High School with the class of 1956. After high school, Don continued his academic and athletic career at Carroll College in Waukesha, where he played baseball, basketball, and football.
On September 28, 1959, he married his soulmate, Sandra Farnsworth in Dubuque, IA.
After graduating in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in biology, he took his first teaching job at South Beloit High School, where he started the high school baseball program. In 1964 he took a teaching and coaching position at Lake Mills High School. In 1967, Don took his dream job as a physical education teacher at Port Washington High School where he also coached baseball, football, and basketball until his retirement in 2002.
Don's passion in life was baseball, and he enjoyed playing and coaching at many levels. He was the director of Port Washington Little League for many years, and a player and head coach for the Port Washington Lakers baseball team of the Land O' Lakes League. Don was inducted into the Land 'O Lakes Hall of Fame in 2002. He enjoyed managing his rental properties, and especially supporting his grandchildren at their events.
Don is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sandra of West Bend; his four children: Debra (the late Kenneth) Hall of Racine, Donald (Karla) Pruefer Jr. of Arlington, VA, Michael "Mickey" (Beth Delaney) Pruefer of West Bend and Peter (Anna) Pruefer of Germantown. He is further survived by 14 grandchildren: Emily, Jennifer, Chris, Moria, Cassandra, Wyatt, Mike, Mia, Max, Grace, Emme, Stephanie, Aria, and Crosley "Curly", 6 great-grandchildren: Finn, Rory, Henry, Amelia, Simon and Ellie; 2 siblings, Cynthia (the late Dave) Shanklin of Stoughton and Al (Karen) Pruefer Jr. of Waukesha; his cousin, Dave Dahms of Jefferson; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many, many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Betty Jane; his son-in-law, Kenneth Hall; and his brother-in-law, Dave Shanklin.
Visitation for Don will be held from 1-4 PM on Monday, August 8, 2022, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1600 W. Grand Ave. in Port Washington. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM. He will be laid to rest at Aztalan Milford Cemetery, Lake Mills.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials in Don's name to the Land O' Lakes Old Timers Association, PO Box 125 Pewaukee, WI 53072.
