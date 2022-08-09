Donald A. "Don" Pruefer
Buy Now

September 27, 1938 - July 30, 2022 West Bend, WI - Mr. Don Pruefer, of West Bend, formerly of Port Washington and Campbellsport, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Froedert Hospital in West Bend. He was 83 years old.

Don was born in Watertown, WI, on September 27, 1938, son of Alvin Pruefer and Betty Jane (Foster) Pruefer. He grew up in London, Lake Mills and Jefferson, and graduated from Jefferson High School with the class of 1956. After high school, Don continued his academic and athletic career at Carroll College in Waukesha, where he played baseball, basketball, and football.