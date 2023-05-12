December 4, 1925 - April 24, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Donald Pohlman Strauss, 97, died on Monday, April 24, 2023 at his home surrounded by family.
He was born on December 4, 1925 in the town of Waterloo, WI, the son of the late August and Bernice (Pohlman) Strauss.
In 1943 he graduated from the Lake Mills High School.
Donald married Phyllis Hofer on January 5, 1946. The wedding was held in the Lake Mills Moravian Parsonage and thus began a long life full of hard work, faithfulness, service, playing cards, and love.
Donald's faith was an anchor in his life. He was a proud, lifelong Moravian. He served on the church Board of Trustees and as a Diener. He counted the offering for many years and played dart ball.
Farming was Donald's calling. His proudest moment as a farmer was when the farm became 100% registered Holsteins. In 1979 the farm hosted the Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast. The family farm was recognized as a Century Farm in 1981. Also that year, they were Parade Marshalls for the Town & Country Days parade. Along with farming his own land, he gave back to the farming community at every opportunity. He served as the Jefferson County Fair Superintendent for 12 years, Director of Farm Bureau, Swine Breeder Association, and 4H leader for the Southside Eagles 4H Club.
He was employed as an agent and director by the Watertown Mutual Insurance Company for 30 years. For the town of Waterloo, he was elected and served for 22 years. First as Supervisor and then Town Chairman. He was a member of the Lake Mills Rotary Club where he was honored with the Paul Harris Award.
If you were around Donald long enough you likely know his love of playing cards. Euchre and Sheepshead were his favorites. It was unusual for him to lose even ten cents! When asked what his other favorite things are he told Phyllis the following: marriage, farming, family, dancing, parties, and travelling to 40 states including Alaska and Hawaii. He also went on two cruises and travelled to Canada and Europe. The county and state fairs and cattle shows also ranked highly.
Donald is survived by his wife, Phyllis; sons, James (Corrine Ringgenberg) Strauss, Thomas (Barbara) Strauss; daughters, Kathleen (Greg) Redmer, Barbara (John Bubolz) Brandel; 10 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; 7 great great grandchildren; his sister, Beverly Stelse; sisters-in-law, Joyce Kuhl, Mildred Zoern; honorary sister, Doris Stockfish; many wonderful nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by daughter-in-law, Kathleen Strauss; sisters-in-law, Doris Anderson, Carol Hofer; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Stelse, Melvin Anderson, Lawrence Kuhl, Lorin Hofer; niece, Nancy Anderson and grandson-in-law, Brian Krull.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Friends may call to pay their respects after 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Rainbow Hospice or the church.
A heartfelt thank you to Rainbow Hospice, especially nurses Tricia and Jolene and to Pastor Steve for their care of Donald and his family.
