Dorothy M. (Lehman) Hartwig

February 25, 1935 - June 25, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Dorothy Mae Hartwig, 87, Lake Mills, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
She was born on February 25, 1935 in Zion, Illinois, the daughter of the late Herbert and Helen (Williams) Lehman.
She graduated from Washington Park High School in Racine class of 1953 and continued her education as a RN at St. Therese School of Nursing from 1953-1956.
On December 19, 1959 she married William Hartwig II at Calvary Memorial Church in Racine. Many area people were blessed with her nursing skills. She had worked at St. Luke's Hospital as a nurses' aide, St. Francis Hospital
in Milwaukee from 1956-1959, Fort Atkinson Hospital in 1960, Lake Mills Manor from 1969-1971, Fort Convalescent Center from February to June, 1971, Willowbrook Nursing Home from June, 1971 to November, 1974 and Countryside Home in Jefferson from November, 1974 to December, 1998. After retirement she waitressed at Trinity Pines and volunteered providing blood pressure readings to the residents.
Dorothy had many interests including ballroom dancing with Bill, line dancing at Marquardt and Lake Mills Moravian Womens Fellowship, and participating with the Monthly Library Book Club. She loved to
bake making homemade breads, sweet rolls, jams, pies, cookies and much more by scratch. My dad would call it her 'office'.
She was a devoted member of the Lake Mills Moravian Church for many years and had served with the Lake Mills American Legion Auxiliary for 36 years.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, William Hartwig II; their children, Sherry (Lee) Samudio of Fort Wayne, IN, Kurt Hartwig of Lake Mills, Peggy Hartwig of Wauwatosa; their six grandchildren, Alcario (Jennifer) Samudio; Melissa (Ryan) Stark; Alex (Mandy)Samudio; William (Megan) Hartwig; Amanda Hartwig; Brett (Brooke) Samudio; ten great grandchildren and two soon to be born; two sisters, Joyce Bernhardt of Racine and Sue Hillard of North Carolina; other relatives and many friends. Also proceeded in death by two sisters, Marilyn Lutze and Sally Bowers; son, William Hartwig III; granddaughter, Miranda Samudio and baby grandson, Brantley Stark.
Memorial services will be held at the Lake Mills Moravian Church on July 16, 2022. Visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary and the Memorial service at 11:00 a.m. followed by burial at Rock Lake Cemetery. A luncheon will be held afterwards in the Moravian Church Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the Lake Mills Moravian Church.