Jefferson, WI - Drew Thomas Satermo of Jefferson, formerly of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home at the age of 22. He was born in Waukesha on November 23, 1999, the son of Matthew and Christie (nee Brereton) Satermo. He was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson High School. Drew worked as a security guard for Securitas and most recently worked as a field tech for Suburban Drywall. He found interest in WWII and participated in WWII reenactments. Drew also had a love for Lego and video games.
He will be sadly and forever missed by his loving parents, Matthew and Christie Satermo of Jefferson, his sister Paige Satermo of Lake Mills; nieces and nephews, Olivia, Kathryn, Silas, and Elijah; and paternal grandparents, Wayne and Sharon Satermo. He is further survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relative and many friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Janet Brereton.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until the 7:00 p.m. funeral service at Randle-Dable-Brisk Funeral Home, 1110 S. Grand Ave., Waukesha. Memorials in Drew's name are appreciated to the Prevent Suicide Wisconsin, 600 W. Virginia St., Suite 502, Milwaukee WI 53204 or online https://www.mhawisconsin.org/make-a-donation.aspx) or to the suicide prevention charity of your choosing.
