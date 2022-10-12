Drew Thomas Satermo

November 23, 1999 - October 9, 2022

Jefferson, WI - Drew Thomas Satermo of Jefferson, formerly of Waukesha died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at his home at the age of 22. He was born in Waukesha on November 23, 1999, the son of Matthew and Christie (nee Brereton) Satermo. He was a 2018 graduate of Jefferson High School. Drew worked as a security guard for Securitas and most recently worked as a field tech for Suburban Drywall. He found interest in WWII and participated in WWII reenactments. Drew also had a love for Lego and video games.

