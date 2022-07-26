Edward Brian Key

Marshall, WI - Edward B. Key, age 67, passed away peacefully at the University of Wisconsin on July 22, 2022. Ed was born in Watertown on July 6, 1955 to Wayne and Joyce Key. As he grew up, he developed a love of motorcycles. He and his brother Conrad would go to the end of the road racing each other, doing wheelies and scaring their parents with delight.
This same racetrack is now known as the Aztalan Cycle Club and motocross races continue to this day. Ed then started racing Formula V open wheel cars at Road America and progressed to motorcycle road racing. He won many Formula USA/ASRA and CCS championships during his racing career retiring in his late 50’s.
Ed graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1973 and completed his education at the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Ed worked briefly at Harley Davidson in Milwaukee and then GE Healthcare for 30 plus years until his retirement.
Ed is survived by Barbara, his wife of 36 years and son Kevin (Michael) Key. He is further survived by his Mother, Joyce Key, brother Conrad (Rhonda) Key, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Father, Wayne Key.
A family memorial service will be held Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Cress Funeral and Cremation at 3pm in Sun Prairie. A celebration of Ed’s life will be held in September with members of the racing community wearing #34. Rest In Peace Ed, we will miss you.
