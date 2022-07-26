Edward Brian Key

Marshall, WI - Edward B. Key, age 67, passed away peacefully at the University of Wisconsin on July 22, 2022. Ed was born in Watertown on July 6, 1955 to Wayne and Joyce Key. As he grew up, he developed a love of motorcycles. He and his brother Conrad would go to the end of the road racing each other, doing wheelies and scaring their parents with delight.

This same racetrack is now known as the Aztalan Cycle Club and motocross races continue to this day. Ed then started racing Formula V open wheel cars at Road America and progressed to motorcycle road racing. He won many Formula USA/ASRA and CCS championships during his racing career retiring in his late 50’s.

