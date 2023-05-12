February 22, 2001 - March 26, 2023
Durham, NC - Emily Christine Wolff, 22, of Durham, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 26, 2023. Emily was born on February 22, 2001 in Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin to James and Nicole Wolff.
Emily was raised in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, where she played soccer, volleyball, and excelled at making lifelong friends. Emily was also a member of Watertown Blue Revue, where she danced competitively. Emily loved time with her family and was a wonderful sister. Emily also enjoyed travel and vacations.
Emily was raised in Lake Mills, Wisconsin, where she played soccer, volleyball, and excelled at making lifelong friends. Emily was also a member of Watertown Blue Revue, where she danced competitively. Emily loved time with her family and was a wonderful sister. Emily also enjoyed travel and vacations.
Emily graduated from AVEDA Institute of Beauty and Wellness in Madison, Wisconsin, where she obtained her cosmetology license. Emily worked at Salon Blu in Raleigh, North Carolina, and was scheduled to open her own studio, Salon 22 on April 1, 2023.
Emily moved to Durham, North Carolina, in 2021 and loved the time she spent with her boyfriend, Wendell Nesmith, and the life she was creating. Emily had a beautiful group of girlfriends whom she would get together with often. Her girlfriends celebrated her life with a gathering at Falls Lake, NC. They expressed remembrance of how much Emily adored her son.
Emily was preceded in death by her grandparents Kenneth Wolff Sr., Virginia Wolff, and Thomas Stewart Sr.
Emily leaves behind her son Baylor Burckhardt, mother and father Nicole and James Wolff, siblings Patrick Wolff, Kelly (Nathan) Keller, Rick (Samantha) Simonson, Sarah Wolff, Samuel Wolff, grandparents Cheryl Stewart, Thomas (Joy) Levake, as well as nieces and nephews Jordan Simonson, Kannon Keller, Nolan Keller, Poppy Simonson, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved her dearly. Emily is also survived by Baylor's father, Brady Burckhardt.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 from 11 am - 2 pm at the Pyramid Event Venue, 117 South Main Street, Lake Mills, WI 53551.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the GoFundMe set up in support of Emily's son, Baylor.
