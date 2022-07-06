Erdman "Chip" Gerstner Jul 6, 2022 58 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save January 10, 1941 - June 28, 2022Lake Mills, WI - Erdman "Chip" Gerstner, 81, of Lake Mills, passed away on June 28, 2022.He was born on January 10, 1941, son of the late Erdman and Eleanor Gerstner.He was a graduate of Cambridge High School, Class of 1959Chip married Joyce Kasten of Lake Mills on November 5, 1966, she died in 2008.He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion.Chip enjoyed sports, especially bowling, going to flea markets and fishing.He is survived by his children, Todd Gerstner, and Cathie (Charles) Newman; two grandchildren Nicole and Ryan Newman; one sister Ruth Ann Perry; other relatives and friends.Also preceded in death by a son, Travis in 1992.A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Mills American Legion on Thursday July 7, 2022 4:00 -8:00 pmBurial will be at a later date at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, WI.If desired, memorials may be made to the family.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Erdman Gerstner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now School nutrition support program’s complicated requirements often leave families out Capitol Conference soccer: Lake Mills' Kulow voted Player of the Year Dairyland Collegiate League returns to area Lake Mills News Briefs 7-7-2022 Dorothy M. (Lehman) Hartwig Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Subway Now Hiring Bulletin