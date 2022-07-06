Erdman "Chip" Gerstner
Buy Now

January 10, 1941 - June 28, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - Erdman "Chip" Gerstner, 81, of Lake Mills, passed away on June 28, 2022.

He was born on January 10, 1941, son of the late Erdman and Eleanor Gerstner.

He was a graduate of Cambridge High School, Class of 1959

Chip married Joyce Kasten of Lake Mills on November 5, 1966, she died in 2008.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion.

Chip enjoyed sports, especially bowling, going to flea markets and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Todd Gerstner, and Cathie (Charles) Newman; two grandchildren Nicole and Ryan Newman; one sister Ruth Ann Perry; other relatives and friends.

Also preceded in death by a son, Travis in 1992.

A celebration of life will be held at the Lake Mills American Legion on Thursday July 7, 2022 4:00 -8:00 pm

Burial will be at a later date at the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown, WI.

If desired, memorials may be made to the family.

www.claussenfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Erdman Gerstner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.