George A. Cowell

July 12, 1947 - July 15, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - George A. Cowell Sr., 75, Lake Mills, died on Friday, July 15, 2022 in his home.

He was born on July 12, 1947 to the late William and Edna (Durant) Cowell in Sault St. Marie, Michigan.

George married Nova Jean Fallstich on October 31, 1964 in St. Ignace, MI. She died on October 17, 2016.

He was a proud member of the United States Military. He was in the Army from 1964-1987. He served in Vietnam in 1970-1971.

George truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He also liked to go hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his children, Jean Cowell, Kelly (Art) Kore, Bill (Becky) Cowell; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Kay Bazinau and Florence Cowell; other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his son George "J.C." Cowell Jr, 3 brothers, and 1 sister.

A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.

If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.

