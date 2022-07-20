George A. Cowell Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save July 12, 1947 - July 15, 2022Lake Mills, WI - George A. Cowell Sr., 75, Lake Mills, died on Friday, July 15, 2022 in his home.He was born on July 12, 1947 to the late William and Edna (Durant) Cowell in Sault St. Marie, Michigan.George married Nova Jean Fallstich on October 31, 1964 in St. Ignace, MI. She died on October 17, 2016.He was a proud member of the United States Military. He was in the Army from 1964-1987. He served in Vietnam in 1970-1971.George truly enjoyed spending time with his family. He also liked to go hunting and fishing.He is survived by his children, Jean Cowell, Kelly (Art) Kore, Bill (Becky) Cowell; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Kay Bazinau and Florence Cowell; other relatives and friends.He was also preceded in death by his son George "J.C." Cowell Jr, 3 brothers, and 1 sister.A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022 at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.If desired, memorials may be made to Rainbow Hospice Care.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of George Cowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lake Mills committee won’t reschedule fireworks display after shortened July 4 show, but received credit for unused fireworks Lake Mills city manager candidates all have top-level experience, three have Wisconsin ties Costs are up for Lake Mills and other area school districts as revenue stays flat Summer baseball: Fort defeats Lake Mills 8-2 Fishing class fun Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin