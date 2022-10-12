Glen C. Doty

Lake Mills, WI - Glen Calvin Doty, 97, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at The View in Johnson Creek.
He was born on March 4, 1925 at Savanna, Illinois, the son of the late Clarence and Francis (Schroppel) Doty.
He was a graduate of Savanna Township High School, class of 1943.
Glen married Jean F. Mulder on August 15, 1948 at Savanna, Illinois. She died on February 14, 2011.
He has been a resident of Lake Mills since 1996, moving from Florida.
Glen was employed as a rural letter carrier with the United States Post Office for 22 years, retiring in 1990.
He is a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Survivors include his children, Richard (Ellen) of San Diego, CA, Kathy (Steven) Schnaidt of Lake Mills, Cynthia (Kenneth ) Rogers of Yorkville, IL, Beth (Gilbert) Loewe of Cedar Falls, IN; 12 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 6 sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills followed by a cookies and coffee reception.
Burial will be in Cross Lutheran Church Cemetery in Yorkville, IL at a later date.
If desired, memorials may be made to Christ Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.