Hazel M. (Krause) Mueller

Lake Mills, WI - Hazel M. Mueller, 89, Lake Mills, died on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Brook Gardens Place in Lake Mills surrounded by family. Hazel was a grand lady and truly one of a kind. She always found a way to have a good time even while working multiple jobs and raising a family full of boys. She will be truly missed by all that knew her.
She was born on January 19, 1934, the daughter of the late Hugo and Ethel (Perry) Krause.
She married Harvey K. Mueller on August 27, 1955. He died on October 12, 2000.
Hazel and Harvey owned Harzels Bar in Jefferson for many years along with Lake Lanes in Lake Mills for many of those years. Following their "retirement" they owned and operated the "second" Harzels in Lake Mills for several years. Hazel also worked at Jones Dairy Farm in her early years and managed the bar at the V.F.W. in Jefferson following their second retirement.
She was a member of St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary Post #3589.
Survivors include her four sons, Scott (Paula) of Jefferson, Randal of Fort Atkinson, Richard (Justine) of Lake Mills, Craig (Nicole) of Mount Horeb; six grandchildren, Bradley (Cara), Sean (Sydney Stuckey), Dwight (Emily), Lydia (Jon) Steimke, Logan, Taylor; 7 great grandchildren, Benjamin, Savannah, Hazel Grace, Indie Lou, Lincoln, Liam, Jayden; one sister, Rosemary (Carl) Krueger of Watertown; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her daughter in law, Lynda Mueller; 6 sisters, Harriet Meyer, June Deitrick, Irene Eichel, Sally Wagner, Mary Lou Polensky, and Elaine Renz.
Memorial services will be held at 12 noon on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 11:00 am on Friday at the funeral home until the time of service. There will be a lunch and celebration of life immediately following the service at the American Legion in Lake Mills.