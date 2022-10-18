James "Jim" A. McMurry
November 21, 1949 - October 10, 2022 Mauston, WI - James A. “Jim” McMurry, age 72, of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, following a long battle with liver cancer. Jim was born November 21, 1949, in Madison, Wisconsin to Allen and Myrtle (Rickhoff) McMurry. He graduated from Lake Mills High School, received a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin, and later an MS-MOB from Silver Lake College.

After graduating from college in 1971, Jim joined the Air Force and became a pilot. 30 years later following many assignments and aircraft types, Colonel McMurry retired as the Commander of Volk Field ANGB in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin.

