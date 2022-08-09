James Martin "Jim" Unke

July 23, 1958 - July 30, 2022 Courtland/New Ulm, MN - James "Jim" Martin Unke was born on July 23, 1958, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin and entered his eternal home on July 30, 2022.
Jim was born to Rev. Glenn and Miriam (Pieper) Unke and entered God's Kingdom through holy baptism on August 3, 1958. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and was confirmed in his faith on March 26, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, both in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. After graduating from Manitowoc Lutheran High School, he attended and graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm. Jim furthered his education attaining his Master's degree in Athletic Administration.
He was united in marriage to Lori Lynn Thompson of February 13, 1982. They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary this year. They were blessed with three children: Daniel (Leah Morgan), Angela (Brian Schmidt), and Jacob (Jenna Kerr), and 10 grandchildren he doted upon: Cara, Mallory, Jamison, and Avery Unke; Haley, Olivia, Sophie, and Julia Schmidt; Hawkens, and Josie Unke. He is also survived by his siblings, Timothy (Laura) Unke of Mission Viejo, California, Cynthia (Timothy) Lindloff of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, Julie (Scott) Schmudlach of New Ulm, and Rev. Thomas (Jackie) Unke of Las Vegas, Nevada.
Jim served our Savior in the teaching ministry in numerous locations and positions for 40 years, beginning his career as an instructor at East Fork Lutheran High School (Whiteriver, Arizona, 1980-1981), 8th grade teacher at St. Paul's Lutheran School (New Ulm, 1983-1987), mathematics instructor, coach, and athletic director at Lakeside Lutheran High School (Lake Mills, Wisconsin, 1987-1997), and finally as athletic director, professor of physical education, and men's basketball coach at Martin Luther College (1997-2022). Coach Unke also served in many roles outside of his service to MLC including commissioner of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC), and was active in the New Ulm Lions Club, the New Ulm Club, and was on the Board of Directors for the Oak Hills Living Center in New Ulm.
Jim's commitment to his family, faith and country was evident to all around him, and he was an example of selfless service to Christ's church and the communities in which he and Lori lived. He went to heaven knowing that his sins had been washed clean in the blood of Christ, and he looked forward to joining his parents and the whole Church triumphant.
Jim's family suggests that memorials be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, MVL, or Martin Luther College. Gifts to MLC will be contributed to an endowment fund for financial aid for those studying for the public ministry at MLC.
A celebration of life funeral service will be held at 4pm on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Chapel of the Christ on the Martin Luther College Campus in New Ulm. Pastor Nathan Scharf will officiate, and a private burial service will be held at a later date.
Visitation will be held from 12-4 pm on Sunday at the Chapel of the Christ in New Ulm.
