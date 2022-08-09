James Martin "Jim" Unke
July 23, 1958 - July 30, 2022 Courtland/New Ulm, MN - James "Jim" Martin Unke was born on July 23, 1958, in Rhinelander, Wisconsin and entered his eternal home on July 30, 2022.

Jim was born to Rev. Glenn and Miriam (Pieper) Unke and entered God's Kingdom through holy baptism on August 3, 1958. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and was confirmed in his faith on March 26, 1972, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, both in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. After graduating from Manitowoc Lutheran High School, he attended and graduated from Dr. Martin Luther College in New Ulm. Jim furthered his education attaining his Master's degree in Athletic Administration.

