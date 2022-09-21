James W. ""Jim"" Davis

February 8, 1942 - September 15, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - James (Jim) William Davis, 80, of Lakes Mills, WI, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Brook Gardens Place Senior Care Facility in Lake Mills, WI. He was born to William Francis Davis and Marion (Snyder) Davis on February 8, 1942 in Galena, IL.