James W. ""Jim"" Davis

Lake Mills, WI - James (Jim) William Davis, 80, of Lakes Mills, WI, formerly of Galena, IL, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Brook Gardens Place Senior Care Facility in Lake Mills, WI. He was born to William Francis Davis and Marion (Snyder) Davis on February 8, 1942 in Galena, IL.
Jim was the second child in a family of 15 children. He was a very good athlete and excelled at all, but basketball was his favorite and he was a starter all four years at Warren High School, where he graduated in 1960. "Jimmy" was the name given to him because his father's favorite song was "You Are My Sunshine" by Jimmie Davis. Jim's family can attest to the fact that he sang his namesake's song regularly. When his memory started to fade he wouldn't remember what he had for lunch but he still knew the words to nearly every country song from the 50's through the 80's.
Jim met the love of his life, Marigene Wellentin, and they were married on December 23rd, 1968 in Dubuque, IA. Together they raised three children, Debbie, Jeffrey, and Christopher. Jim was a manufacturer's sales representative all of his life. He was a born salesman, as he could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything. Even at the end of his life, his children often heard stories of how Jim touched so many people's lives with his conversation, good nature, and humor.
Jim is survived by his daughter Debbie (Jeff) Kenyon of Lake Mills, WI, son Jeff Davis of Pewaukee, WI, son Chris Davis of Denver, CO, and son Brad (Luann) Davis of Freeport, IL, as well as six grandchildren, Jennifer and Michael Kenyon, Karli and Austin Davis, and Jamie and Serena Davis and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Marigene and his parents.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 30 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Galena, IL, with Fr. Howard Barch, Jr. officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael's Cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Friends and family may call from 10:00 to 10:45am at the church prior to the Mass.
The family would like to extend a very special Thank You to Sadi and all the staff at Brook Gardens, as they loved and cared for Jim like their own, and to Heartland Hospice Care for all their support these last 8 months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to ProMedica/Heartland Hospice Care of South Central Wisconsin.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque, IL is serving the family.