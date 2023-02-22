Jan M. (Wolfgram) Mess

Lake Mills, WI - Jan M. Mess, 62, Lake Mills, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Saturday, February 11, 2023.
She was born on June 9, 1960, the 3rd of 4 daughters of the late Harold and Audrey (Wilke) Wolfgram.
She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1978.
Jan married the love of her life, James Mess, on August 16, 1980, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church.
Jan and Jim farmed with Jim's brother until they moved into Lake Mills where they raised their 3 children.
She served the Lake Mills community as a receptionist for the Kiessling & Lesperence Law office until her retirement. Jan truly loved her contacts while working with clients.
She will be remembered for her love for her family, gardening, swimming, pampering her cats, and her loud music by the campfire. She cared for and loved her children's friends as if they were her own.
Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Jim; her son, Courtney Mess; daughter, Michelle (Chaz) Gerhartz; her daughter-in-law, Angela Mess; her grandson, Mason Mess; sisters, Shirley Herbrand, Judy Owens, and other loved ones.
She was also preceded in death by her son, Nathan Mess; her sister, Lois Wolfgram; and her brother-in-law, Jim Faren.
A memorial visitation will be held from 11 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at the Lake Mills Moravian Church Fellowship Hall where a light lunch will be served.
Following the celebration of life, there will be a short time of remembrance with a prayer service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the family.