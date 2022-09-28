Janet R. (Sweeney) Niedfeldt

March 30, 1940 - September 25, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - Janet R. Niedfeldt, 82, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Marquardt Manor Assisted Living Apartments in Watertown.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Niedfeldt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.