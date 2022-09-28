Janet R. (Sweeney) Niedfeldt

Lake Mills, WI - Janet R. Niedfeldt, 82, Lake Mills, died on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Marquardt Manor Assisted Living Apartments in Watertown.
She was born on March 30, 1940, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of the late William and Evelyn (Searles) Sweeney.
She was a 1958 graduate of the Beloit Memorial High School and later earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Home Economics from UW-Madison where she met her future husband.
Janet married Ronald Niedfeldt on August 18, 1962.
Janet and Ron spent weekends in the Lake Mills area starting in 1992 until becoming residents in 1997. After retirement they enjoyed spending their winters in Arizona.
Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Ron; three sons, Dr. Mark (Dr. Jennifer) Niedfeldt of Mequon, Daniel (Kimberly) Niedfeldt of Roscoe, IL, David Niedfeldt of Beloit, WI; eight grandchildren, Madelyn Niedfeldt, Branden Niedfeldt, Margaret Amy "Meg" Niedfeldt, Kaitlyn Niedfeldt, Donovan Niedfeldt, Darren Niedfeldt, Allyson Niedfeldt, Meredith Niedfeldt; one sister, Karen (John) Brandcamp; other relatives and friends.
Also preceded in death by her brother, Nathan Sweeney.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will be in the Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Watertown.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to the church or Lakeside Lutheran High School.