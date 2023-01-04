Jeffrey "Jeff" Howells

Lake Mills, WI - Jeffrey Robert Howells, age 62, of Lake Mills, WI, passed away on December 25, 2022 after suffering a heart attack. Jeff was born to Burton and Judith Howells and was the oldest of three siblings. He grew up in the Los Angeles area and moved to Madison for his senior year of high school. He graduated with a BA from UW-Madison with majors in Psychology and Philosophy. In 1991, Jeff married Sarah (formerly Nelson) and they settled in Lake Mills. They had three amazing children: Clarissa (Marvin) Tsang, Trevor (Kara Sanders), and Julie along with many furry pets. He was his kids' biggest fan, supported them in all their endeavors and introduced them to his love for all things Disney. He worked in medical research for most of his career- most recently as a senior clinical research associate for Pharmaceutical Services International (PSI). He was an avid reader, sports fan (LA and UW), news junkie, music enthusiast and champion of charitable causes. He had a love for traveling and visited the ocean anytime he got the chance. He leaves behind his beloved wife and kids, their partners, two younger sisters, an aunt and many cousins, in-laws, nieces, nephews and close friends. A celebration of life will take place on January 21, 2023 at the LD Fargo Library in Lake Mills at 2:00 p.m. In place of flowers, please consider donations to your favorite charity in Jeff's name. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.
Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
2418 N. Sherman Avenue
608-249-8257
To plant a tree in memory of Jeffrey Howells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.