Lake Mills / Deerfield, WI - Lake Mills / Deerfield - John E. Schollmeyer - It is with great sadness that we inform you that John Schollmeyer passed away at his home on Sat Oct 8, 2022. He was surrounded by his loved ones throughout the day and prior week, and has found peace from his struggles with Alzheimer's. John was 87 years old and was born at home on Dec 24, 1934. John was the eighth child of Henry and Emily (Landwehr) Schollmeyer. He attended school in Clinton and later had 3 sons and 2 daughters with his first wife. John was a hard worker his entire life. He not only farmed but also worked off the farm as head foreman for United Insulated Structures for 20 years. This often times required him to travel to various parts of Wisconsin and other states. After his divorce, John's next career move was to own and operate two restaurants, which he started as Anna Maria's Pizzeria in Lake Mills and the Drumlin Inn in Deerfield. He then met a special lady, Elaine Peterson, and they were married at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa on Valetine's Day in 1991. They worked side by side running both restaurants until they retired. John will always be remembered for the great pizza they made. They took great pride in designing their new home together and moved there in 1995. John enjoyed restoring his antique Studebakers, golfing with friends and family, and making wine. He also enjoyed fishing with his sister Jeannie and brother-in-law Dale who have many fun stories to share about their time at the lake.
John is survived by his wife Elaine; 2 sons Joe (Kim) Schollmeyer in Fort Atkinson and Jeff (Toni) Schollmeyer in Marshall and daughter Jeana (Harry) VanSkike in Texas; 9 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. After his marriage to Elaine he welcomed her children into his family as his own. He is further survived by her children and their families, Sue (Glen) Matson, Steve (Debbie) Peterson, Sandy (Mike) Sayler, Lisa (Michael) Peterson-Meister, Jim Peterson, daughter-in-law Mary Peterson; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters Margaret (Karl) Splinter, Donna (Joe) Ladwig, Jean (Dale) Bills. sister-in-law Ruth (Jack) Langmeier, brother-in-law Bill (LaVae) Straavaldson, and many neices and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a son John Jr., daughter Jeanine, 4 sisters Marion, Evelyn, Leona and Arlene, brother Carl, son Wayne and daughter Sherri.
A special thank you to the Hospice nurses and staff who assisted John and the family in his final days at home.
A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday Oct 14, 2022 at ST. PAUL LIBERTY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 3494 Oak Park Rd Deerfield with Rev. Holly Slater presiding. Burial will follow at Deerfield Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the service at the church on Friday. A luncheon will follow the burial at the St. Paul Education Center.
John, you are in our hearts and will be forever missed. You were a great man with so much passion for life. Thank you for letting us be part of it when you married our mom. We miss you already.