Joyce H. (Roehl) Key

December 6, 1931 - December 10, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Joyce Helen Key, 91, of Lake Mills passed away December 10, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
Joyce was born December 6, 1931, in Milford Wisconsin, the daughter of Jeanette and Bernie Roehl. Joyce attended local schools graduating from Lake Mills high school in 1949. She was employed by Paul Cobb, DDS and then at the Ben Franklin store for many years.
Joyce met the love of her life, Wayne Key and they were married September 2, 1950. Wayne built their home in Aztalan where they lived all of their lives. Wayne preceded her in death on February 22, 2014, at the time they were married 63 years.
Joyce was one of the original members of the newly formed Trinity Lutheran Church. Her and Wayne's marriage was the first of the new church. She taught first grade Sunday school for many years and she was secretary and treasurer for the Sunday school. She was president and vice president of the WELCA Circle and Altar Chairman. She sewed altar cloths and completed quilts for adults and children for Lutherdale and the hospital. Joyce also belonged to the civil air patrol and liked to fly her father's PT26, a military trainer, as well as her instructor's Cessna.
Joyce is survived by her son Conrad (Rhonda); daughter-in-law Barbara Key; three grandchildren, Craig Key, Tyler (Matt) Bukachek , Kevin (Michael) Key; four great grandchildren, Levi and Lorelei Key; Rylan and Bensyn Bukachek as well as nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Wayne; her parents, Bernie and Jeanette Roehl; her brother, Gene 'Pedro' Roehl and son, Edward Key.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Mark Dressel officiating.
Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Thursday at the church until the time of service.
Burial will take place at Rock Lake Cemetery next to her husband.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church of Lake Mills, Lake Mills EMS, Visiting Angels or Rainbow Hospice.
Joyce and the family would like to extend special thanks to the Wiedenfeld family, Colleen and Ed Sheard and the Visiting Angels team for all of their help through the years.
