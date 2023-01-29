Joyce R. (Kunz) Kelm
September 16, 1942 - January 25, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Joyce Ruth Kelm of Lake Mills passed away on January 25, 2023. She was 80 years old. Joyce was born on September 16, 1942, to Herbert and Hazel Kunz. She grew up in Neosho, WI, attended school in Neosho, and graduated from Hartford Union High School in 1960. After high school, she attended business school in Milwaukee.

