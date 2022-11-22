Laura Hahn

February 13, 1941 - November 4, 2022 Denver, CO - Laura Isabel Hahn, 81, Denver, CO died peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lutheran Memorial Center in Denver, CO.
She was born on February 13, 1941, in Trinidad, CO, the daughter of the late John and Duby (Cordova) Lopez. Laura married Fred Hahn on June 10, 1961.
She resided in Lake Mills, WI for 60 years and had been employed at Hamlin Inc. Lake Mills, WI for 40 years.
She loved baking, cooking, camping, WI sports teams, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her two sons, Brian Hahn of Rosholt, WI, Kevin Hahn of Denver; three grandchildren, Brianna (Shawn) Skibba, CJ (Cheyenne) Hahn, Spencer Hahn, all of Rosholt, WI; brothers and sisters Kathy Lopez, Ercie Giron, Theresa Fresquez, Barbara Silva, JoAnn (Sam) De Salle, Debbie (Carlos) Vela, Tony (Cathy) Lopez, Frank (Marie) Lopez, all of Colorado; brother and sister-in law Christy (Kathi) Smith of Katy, TX, Virginia Arndt of Lake Mills, WI and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Also proceeding in death was her husband, Fred Hahn, brother Bobby Lopez, brother Dennis Lopez, her sister-in-law Linda Lopez, brother-in-law Ron Fresquez, and brother-in-law Joe Giron.
Visitation is 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 26,2022 at Romero Family Funeral Home Denver, CO. The service will follow with Deacon Gus Cordova as celebrant at 2:00 PM. Food will be served afterward at 5280 Sports Bar, Denver, CO.
Special thanks to Theresa Fresquez who lovingly cared for Laura in her later years. The loyal love of a sister to the end.
Following cremation, burial will be held at a later date.
