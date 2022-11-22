Laura Hahn
February 13, 1941 - November 4, 2022 Denver, CO - Laura Isabel Hahn, 81, Denver, CO died peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Lutheran Memorial Center in Denver, CO.

She was born on February 13, 1941, in Trinidad, CO, the daughter of the late John and Duby (Cordova) Lopez. Laura married Fred Hahn on June 10, 1961.

