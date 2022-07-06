Henderson, NV - Lynne Jordan Enerson died on November 18, 2021, after a 15-year battle with Alzheimer's. Her funeral was at New Song Lutheran Church on December 18, 2021 in Henderson, NV. She was the daughter of Marlin and Lillian Jordan of Spring Green, WI. While in high school she was a waitress at the Dutch Kitchen in Spring Green. She graduated as the salutatorian. She graduated from Luther College in Decorah, Iowa in elementary education. She taught in kindergarten, first grade and second grade in Wheaton, IL., St. Paul, MN., Billings, MT., Fridley. MN. Inver Grove Heights, MN., Lake Mills, WI., Waterloo, WI. She met her husband, Bradley Enerson, at Plymouth Christian Youth Center Wilderness Canoe Base out of Grand Marais, MN. She was a cook, and he was a guide counselor. They married at Vermont Lutheran Church in Black Earth, WI in 1965. As a pastor's wife at North Buffalo Lutheran Church in rural Moorhead, MN, Salem Lutheran in West St. Paul, Trinity Lutheran in Lake Mills. she sang in the choirs. She received her kindergarten certification from Moorhead State University. She was a great mother to Mark and Todd sewing their childhood clothes, attending all their high school sports and skiing with them in Colorado. Mark is U.S Rheumatology Brand Manager in marketing for Ely Lilly in Indianapolis. He is married to Betsy Oeth and has three daughters, Michaela, Karina, and Alyssa. Todd, president of Haddington Robotics, is married to Cindy Brown and has two daughters: Noelle and Ainsley who live in Henderson, NV. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Doug. The burial service will be at Vermont Lutheran Church at 10:30 AM on July 23, 2022. If you plan to attend, contact her husband Brad, so that we may know many will be staying for lunch. revdrbrad@gmail.com
