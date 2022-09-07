Maggie E. Bushman

February 18, 1985 - August 15, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - Maggie E. Bushman, age 37, of Lake Mills formerly of Elkhorn, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022 after struggling with an illness.

To plant a tree in memory of Maggie Bushman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.