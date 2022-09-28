Mary E. Slattery
Buy Now

September 11, 2022

Lake Mills, WI - (Nee Gauger) Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Beloved wife and best friend of James J. Slattery for 46 years. Adoring mom of Katie (Jake) Lowell. Loving "Bubba" of Lana Lowell. Dear sister of Barbara (Bob) Pagel, George (Toni) Gauger, Carol Gauger, Jim (Jane) Gauger, Tom (Kim) Gauger, and Katie (Dave) Hinners. Special aunt of Jennifer (Randy) Stell and Kristin Stell. Also loved by other relatives, friends, and employees.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Slattery as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.