Michael W Ponyicsanyi
June 15, 1942 - March 30, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Michael W. Ponyicsanyi age 80 of Lake Mills passed away on March 30, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 15, 1942, to William and Virginia (Justman) Ponyicsanyi.

