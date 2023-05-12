June 15, 1942 - March 30, 2023
Lake Mills, WI - Michael W. Ponyicsanyi age 80 of Lake Mills passed away on March 30, 2023, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on June 15, 1942, to William and Virginia (Justman) Ponyicsanyi.
Michael attended St. Paul's school in Fort Atkinson and graduated from the Fort Atkinson high school. He then attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville and received a degree in Industrial Engineering.
After college he moved to California and then traveled to Ecuador in the 1970's looking for treasures.
He married Monica Lange on December 7, 1988. In the spring of 1989, he returned to Fort Atkinson. They have resided in Lake Mills since 1996. He had worked at Mattel, 3M, and Universal Studios.
Michael became a certified diver and enjoyed underwater diving, he played the guitar, sang, and was quite good at Jimmy Buffet songs. He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed a good game of pool. Michael loved to spend time with his family, enjoyed watching his kids play sports, and treasured time with his grandson. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran church in Lake Mills.
He is survived by his wife Monica Ponyicsanyi of Lake Mills, daughter Ashley (Kimball) Webster of Madison, sons Jesse Ponyicsanyi of Milwaukee and Casey Ponyicsanyi of Lake Mills, grandson Colton Kingsley, and his sister Judy Torgerson.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday April 12, 2023, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lake Mills, Pastor Timothy Nass will be officiating, with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday April 12, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials in Michaels name may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran church.
Nitardy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
