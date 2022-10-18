Norma Beuter Larson

July 11, 1929 - September 5, 2022 Rockford, IL - Norma Beuter Larson, age 93, of Rockford, Illinois finished her earthly efforts on Labor Day, September 5, 2022. She was born on July 11, 1929, in Northwestern Chicago to John and Hermine (Weberuss) Beuter. She had a unique childhood, spending almost a year back in Germany with her mother at age four and recuperating months in the hospital for a pre-penicillin ruptured appendix at age five. She was the anti-helicopter parent, having herself routinely navigated two Chicago streetcars alone for weekly piano lessons by age six. Her boys, as grade-schoolers, recall her only admonition when telling her they were going to ride their bikes the six miles from home to Brookfield Zoo on the county forest preserve trails was to be careful crossing Ogden Avenue and to be home in time for dinner.

She excelled in school, skipping a grade at Prussing Grammar School and graduating from Chicago’s Carl Schurz High School. Her dream was to be a newspaper reporter just like her heroine in the comics, Brenda Starr, but ‘nice’ girls in the ‘40s couldn’t do things like that, so she traveled to Northern Illinois State Teachers College in DeKalb and trained to be an elementary teacher. At Northern, she made her best life-long friends, Marilyn and Dori, and joined the Tri Sigma sorority. Oh, and also met the love of her life on a blind date, Ralph Larson, a farm boy from Sycamore whose family still had an outhouse and a team of plow horses to meet you at the highway when the spring rains made the country roads too muddy for car travel – so romantic! And she did become a reporter of sorts; after turning down an offer to edit the fledgling campus newspaper, she got her preferred job of writing the anonymous campus tattler column. Later in life, she was the editor-in-chief of her sorority national magazine, The Triangle, and also wrote a history of the sorority. For decades, she wrote weekly columns: Fireside Tete-a-Tete for the Hinsdale Doings, The Chalk Line for The Lake Mills Leader, and in her 80’s, Under the Door for residents of Wesley Willows Castle Towne Center. Pre-computers, her boys were the only kids in college who received weekly typed letters because Mom was always in front of her trusty Underwood banging out copy.

To plant a tree in memory of Norma Larson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.