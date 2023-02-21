Pearl N. (Wegner) Schuenke
May 12, 1930 - February 19, 2023

Lake Mills, WI - Pearl Norine (Wegner) Schuenke was granted her final wish of celebrating eternal life with her God on February 19, 2023, after a long battle with the beast named Dementia.

