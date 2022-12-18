Ralph H. Krueger

August 9, 1941 - December 16, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Ralph Krueger, 81, of Lake Mills, died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, December 16, 2022 at University Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 21, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Family and friends may gather at Hafemeister Funeral Home of Watertown from 4 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Burial will follow in St. Bernard's Catholic Cemetery. Hafemeister Funeral and Cremation Service is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com.
Ralph Harold Krueger was born August 9, 1941 in Watertown, son of Harold and Mabel (Schimelpfenig) Krueger. He attended kindergarten at the old Douglas School, and St. John's Lutheran School through eighth grade. He was a 1959 graduate of Watertown High School where he lettered in football, basketball, track and baseball. In 1964 he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in business and a minor in history.
Ralph was a business teacher for 13 years at the former Custer High School in Milwaukee. In 1965, he was the first teacher at Custer High School to head the school-to-work program which started in the Milwaukee School District that year. He was head cross country coach, leading teams to state several times. He was also assistant track coach at the school. He loved coaching and kept in touch with several of his students up until the time of his death.
He joined the advertising staff of the Watertown Daily Times in 1977 when the family moved to Watertown. He was named business manager of the newspaper in 1984 and served in that capacity for 24 years until his retirement in 2007.
He married the former Margaret Ann Clifford on August 7, 1965 at St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Watertown and celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this year. Many wonderful family memories were made at the cottage in Lake Mills, and in 2004 they relocated there. He and his wife were marshals of the Watertown Fourth of July Parade in 2007.
Throughout his life Ralph was passionate about serving others. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Watertown where he formerly volunteered to escort residents to church services at nursing homes. He was a member of the Watertown Lions Club for over 30 years. Over the years, he received several awards and was involved in many community and fund-raising projects for the club. He was most proud of volunteering as a dispatcher and transporter of eye tissue to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin in Madison to provide the gift of sight to those in need. He received a Dedicated Dispatcher Award from the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin in 2018. He was a member of the Watertown Country Club for over 40 years. He was a volunteer for Rainbow Hospice, Your Friends in Action, Meals on Wheels, and Marquardt Manor.
Also known as the "Cookie Grandpa", he could often be found in his kitchen baking cookies and bread which he would share with family, friends, neighbors and the ROC Youth Center. He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren both in Wisconsin and while spending winters in New Smyrna Beach, FL. Another highlight of being in New Smyrna Beach was a daily cribbage game with friends. For years, he also played cribbage daily online as a way to stay in touch with far away friends and family. Whether online or in person, he loved connecting and spending time with people while playing cards. He loved to golf and enjoyed playing with groups of friends both in Wisconsin and Florida. He and his wife enjoyed taking many trips around the world. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, UW-Madison Badgers, Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers.
Above all, he was devoted to his family. He was happiest when his family was together, and seldom missed a sporting event or activity of his children or grandchildren. His family has many fond memories of boat rides and time spent at Rock Lake with him.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret; two daughters, Kelly (Thomas) Smilanich and Lisa Ruth Krueger; two grandchildren, Matthew (Danielle) Smilanich and Sarah (Jack) O'Keefe; two sisters, Shirley (Wayne) Kuckkahn and Shelby Erdmann; one sister-in-law, Donna Krueger; and nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Dale, and one brother-in-law, Jack Erdmann.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin or Rainbow Hospice. The family would like to thank the staff at Watertown Regional Medical Center and the Trauma and Life Center at UW Madison.
We are so lucky to have had Ralph in our lives. The memories and laughs that he gave us will forever live in our hearts.