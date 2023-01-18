Ricky Newton Jan 18, 2023 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save August 15, 1955 - December 26, 2022Jefferson, WI - Ricky A. Newton, 67, of Jefferson, died on Monday, December 26, 2022.He was born on August 15, 1955 to the late Edmond Newton and Nellie Bird in Lake Mills, WI.He was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School Class of 1975.Ricky was a movie buff and loved to collect movies.He is survived by nieces, nephews; other relatives and friends.Ricky was also preceded in death by his siblings Ronald and Robin.Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at Claussen Funeral Home in Lake Mills, WI.If desired, memorials in Ricky's name may be made to the Jefferson County Humane Society or to the local library.www.claussenfuneralhome.com To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Newton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys basketball: Lake Mills knocks off ninth-ranked Lakeside Lutheran 60-49 in Crosstown Rivalry Lakeside Lutheran students receive FFA SAE grant Lake Mills residents likely willing to pay for food offerings at Sandy Beach Girls basketball: Lake Mills tops Lodi 65-43 for fourth straight victory Burling places second at 170 pounds at Dave Cohen Classic; Lake Mills wrestlers finish 9th Latest e-Edition Lake Mills Leader To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!