Sandra L "Sandy" Zimmerman

July 31, 1941 - July 16, 2022
Lake Mills, WI - Sandra L. Zimmerman, Lake Mills, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek. She was born on July 31, 1941, in Waukesha, the daughter of the late Howard and Louise (Krause) Sands. She graduated from Deerfield High School in 1959. She met the love of her life, Donald L. Zimmerman through friends and married him at the Deerfield Lutheran Church on October 21, 1961. He preceded her in death on August 9, 2015.
Her greatest Joy was her son Richard. From his young age she encouraged him in life by serving as Cub Scout Troop leader, encouraging his love of band, and his enjoyment of computers.
Sandra expressed her love for family, friends, and community through food, gifts, and her warm smile. Sandra, in partnership with Donald, opened the Corner Café in Lake Mills on January 2, 1981 and spent 10 years preparing delicious meals for the community. Whether a family function, church event, or a friend in need, Sandra always was the first to volunteer to prepare a dish or drop off a warm meal. Although her preparations were loved by all, she always worried it wasn't enough.
Sandra found solace in her faith as a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She taught Sunday school, participated in the bible study group, church choir, and served as a Sunday service greeter. It was not unusual for Sandra to give gifts. Whether big or small, she found it necessary to recognize those important to her or who assisted her through the years. She was also the first to lend a smile and a listening ear in times of pleasure and difficulty.
Sandra spent her early years of life gardening and bowling. She enjoyed Sunday card games, and traveling with family and friends, which was often followed by creating scrap books to share the experiences. She was known to care for God's creatures. Feeding birds and squirrels or befriending and adopting feral cats was not unusual.
Sandra is survived by her son, Richard of Deerfield; two sisters, Judy (Jack) Stone of Franklin, TN; Donna Unnverrich of Dominion City, Manitoba, Canada; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Patty Hempton and her brother-in-law Gene Unnverrich.
The Visitation and memorial will be held on Friday July 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, WI, beginning at 5pm. The service will begin at 7pm. She will be laid to rest next to Donald at Kroghville Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, or Rainbow Hospice, Inc. in Johnson Creek, WI.