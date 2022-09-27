Sarah Lynn Steinberg

December 4, 1982 - September 21, 2022 Watertown, WI - Sarah L. Steinberg, 39, Watertown, died on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee. She was born on December 4th, 1982 in Janesville, WI the daughter of Scott P. Seljan and Vicki (Pitterle) Seljan. She was a 2001 graduate of Fort Atkinson High School and went on to receive her Bachelors Degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She grew up in Fort Atkinson and cultivated a love for fashion and always was ahead of the latest trends. She loved to read and spent much of her free-time walking to the library as a kid and immersing herself in whatever the latest fiction was on the shelf. She listened to Radiohead and Oasis on repeat until she went off to college and earned a Bachelors in Arts.
Sarah was summoned to come work in the family business and helped create a culture of welcoming and opportunity as an HR Generalist at Seljan Company before realizing her true passion, nurturing young kids as a childcare teacher. She worked at several preschool centers and earned the love of her students and parents by always having a smile and a kind word for her clients.
Sarah was a wonderful pianist and had a soft spot for every feline she came across, adopting several cats during her life. She had a brilliant sense of humor and a welcoming spirit that everyone around her gravitated towards.
Sarah and her husband, Jason met on April 20, 2016 and were married just five months later because both knew they were each others' soul mates. They were not only husband and wife but also best friends, doing everything together and never spending a day apart. Jason always said that Sarah was the most beautiful woman he had ever seen but more importantly that she was the kindest, most compassionate person he had ever met. She was his one true love and always will be.
She is survived by her husband, Jason Steinberg of Watertown; Parents Scott and Vicki Seljan of Jefferson; sister Jessica (Jean) Seljan Smith of Chicago; Nieces Alexandria, Evangeline and Madeleine Smith; Mother-in-law JoAnn Steinberg
She is preceded in death by her Grandmother, Patricia Seljan; Grandmother, Ruth Pitterle; Grandfather Kenneth Seljan; Grandfather, Robert Pitterle; Uncle, Gregg Seljan; Aunt, Karen Roe; Uncle, Roger Pitterle.